Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,744.96. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 62,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

