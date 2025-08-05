PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 5,004 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 0.5% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SYF opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

