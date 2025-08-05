OP Bancorp (OPBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.

OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

