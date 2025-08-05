Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,426 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 54,633 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.79.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $590.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $592.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

