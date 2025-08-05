Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Head-To-Head Review

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic International and Mitie Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mitie Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International -31.78% -3,234.95% -85.31% Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantic International and Mitie Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.22 -$135.48 million ($3.96) -0.40 Mitie Group $6.48 billion 0.37 $129.38 million N/A N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitie Group beats Atlantic International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

