Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

