Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $440.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

