Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

