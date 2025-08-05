Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

