McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after buying an additional 209,549 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $100,138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after buying an additional 92,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,444,000 after buying an additional 86,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $506.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.