McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,055 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

