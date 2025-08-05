McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
