McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 299 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,841.48. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson stock opened at $710.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $716.48 and a 200-day moving average of $677.63. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
