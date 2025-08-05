Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 825,400 shares, anincreaseof123.7% from the June 30th total of 368,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

Mawson Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Mawson Gold has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

