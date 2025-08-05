Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, agrowthof125.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

NYSE MHNC opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

