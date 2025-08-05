Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Liquidia Technologies to post earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.14. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia Technologies

In other news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 5,327 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $76,069.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 271,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,777.64. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Moomaw sold 4,797 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $68,501.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,738.68. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,277 shares of company stock worth $869,392. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.