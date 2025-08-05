Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $310.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

