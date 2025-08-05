Leisure Capital Management Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

