LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 4.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $98.47 and a twelve month high of $130.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

