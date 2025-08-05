LCM Capital Management Inc Grows Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $699.36 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $945.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $275.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

