L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,975,000 after purchasing an additional 116,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $280.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,472,018.92. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,077. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.