Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,671 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $68,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,665,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cfra Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

