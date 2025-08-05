Keener Financial Planning LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keener Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after buying an additional 233,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,365,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,789,000 after buying an additional 368,711 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,917,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,341,632,000 after buying an additional 2,643,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,550,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,014,053,000 after buying an additional 197,230 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $793.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

