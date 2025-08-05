Keener Financial Planning LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keener Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

