KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.
KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
KB Home Stock Performance
Shares of KBH opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
