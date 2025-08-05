KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.

KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

About KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

