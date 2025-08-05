iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

