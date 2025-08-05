iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

