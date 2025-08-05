iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of SHY opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
