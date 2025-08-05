Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.8% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $483.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.90. The company has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

