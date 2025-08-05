Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 0.9% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 78,201 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.0%

GEV opened at $663.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.82, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.97.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.