Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

