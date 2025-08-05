Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,600 shares, anincreaseof126.1% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68. The company has a market cap of $823.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.38.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

