Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,750,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after buying an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $784.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $768.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.67. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

