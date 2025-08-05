ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,839 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Altria Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 263,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,601,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after buying an additional 264,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,403,000 after buying an additional 194,630 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:MO opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

