ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1,563.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Insulet were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Insulet by 27,298.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,744,100,000 after acquiring an additional 661,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,198,000 after purchasing an additional 120,197 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Insulet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,015,000 after buying an additional 111,119 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

