Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 21st

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th.

Imunon Stock Performance

IMNN stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Imunon has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $1.05. On average, research analysts predict that Imunon will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

