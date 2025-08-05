Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.75. Ichor has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after buying an additional 1,221,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $13,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ichor by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after buying an additional 496,866 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $8,489,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

