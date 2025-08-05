Hyatt Hotels (H) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,375. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation ( NYSE:H Free Report ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hyatt Hotels worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.74.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

