Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.85 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.34 and its 200 day moving average is $398.11. The stock has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

