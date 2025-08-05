Head-To-Head Comparison: Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) vs. Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP)

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) and Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Williams Companies has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Williams Companies pays out 107.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Williams Companies has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Ultrapar Participacoes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $10.50 billion 7.00 $2.23 billion $1.87 32.24 Ultrapar Participacoes $136.43 billion 0.02 $438.05 million $0.36 8.43

This table compares Williams Companies and Ultrapar Participacoes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Williams Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultrapar Participacoes. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Companies and Ultrapar Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 21.18% 15.95% 4.37% Ultrapar Participacoes 1.65% 14.29% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Williams Companies and Ultrapar Participacoes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 6 8 0 2.57 Ultrapar Participacoes 0 0 3 2 3.40

Williams Companies currently has a consensus target price of $61.7692, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Ultrapar Participacoes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultrapar Participacoes is more favorable than Williams Companies.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment consists of gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, the Mid-Continent region that includes the Anadarko and Permian basins, and the DJ Basin of Colorado; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; asset management services; and transports and markets NGLs. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. It also exports its products and services to customers in Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

