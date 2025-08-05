Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE GL opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,770.86. The trade was a 27.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,741 shares of company stock worth $11,097,080. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

