Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) versus H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Head-To-Head Survey

Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN – Get Free Report) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Firemans Contractors and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 15.20% -179.57% 20.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firemans Contractors and H&R Block”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $3.71 billion 1.98 $595.32 million $4.08 13.48

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Firemans Contractors.

Volatility and Risk

Firemans Contractors has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&R Block has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Firemans Contractors and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 0.00 H&R Block 1 1 1 0 2.00

H&R Block has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given H&R Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H&R Block beats Firemans Contractors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

