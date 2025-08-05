Financial Connections Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

