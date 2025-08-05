Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 23,173.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Carnival by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carnival by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

