Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,040,000 shares, agrowthof124.3% from the June 30th total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 746,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,438,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,548,000 after buying an additional 324,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after buying an additional 362,424 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,997,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,753,000 after buying an additional 287,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after buying an additional 194,782 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.