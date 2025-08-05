Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,040,000 shares, agrowthof124.3% from the June 30th total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 746,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $54.28.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,438,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,548,000 after buying an additional 324,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after buying an additional 362,424 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,997,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,753,000 after buying an additional 287,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after buying an additional 194,782 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
