Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 26.63% 17.96% 8.06% Freeport-McMoRan 7.45% 7.37% 3.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ero Copper and Freeport-McMoRan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $470.26 million 3.04 -$68.47 million $1.37 10.07 Freeport-McMoRan $25.46 billion 2.28 $1.89 billion $1.32 30.62

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ero Copper and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 7 1 2.82 Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 8 2 2.67

Ero Copper presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.29%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Volatility & Risk

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Ero Copper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

