Enovis (ENOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enovis Stock Performance
Shares of ENOV opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Enovis has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 12.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.