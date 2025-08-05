Enovis (ENOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Enovis has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 12.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

