Encompass More Asset Management Invests $687,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.61.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.