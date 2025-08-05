Encompass More Asset Management Invests $687,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 601.23% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

