Encompass More Asset Management Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

