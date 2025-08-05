Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $84.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,589 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $84,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

